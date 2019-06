- Scary moments for a motorist in Atlanta after a large tree fell on top of his van trapping him inside.

It happened early Wednesday evening near the intersection of Avon Avenue and Lee Street near Atlanta Fire Station 14. Atlanta firefighters said it took about 25 firefighters to free the man. It was a long and tedious process, officials said.

Firefighters said the quick response is likely how the man escaped without serious injuries. Firefighters said they ran out to help just moments after the fall. A police officer, who happened to be driving by at the time, also was able to stop and help.

The tree also took out power lines and caused a transformer to explode leaving hundreds without power, according to firefighters.

Officials do not believe the fall was weather-related.