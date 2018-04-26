Firefighters: Man severely burned at Atlanta gas station

- A man remains in critical condition after his clothes caught on fire at a southeast Atlanta gas station Thursday morning.

It happened at the Texaco on the corner of Memorial Drive and Clifton Street in the Kirkwood community. Atlanta firefighters said the man suffered burns over 80 percent of his body.

"The cause of the fire is still under investigation because no one actually saw how and why it started," said Atlanta fire Sergeant Cortez Stafford.

Texaco security video obtained by FOX 5 News shows the man running with his shoes and pants in flames. The convenience store manager told FOX 5's Portia Bruner the victim had just purchased $5 worth of gas and a $1 cigarette lighter.

"He walked out of the store and less than 30 seconds later, you see him running and hear him screaming, 'I'm burning! I'm burning,'" said Nkombu.

He only pumped $0.72 worth of gas, according to the gas station.

"There was no gas on his car and no gas on the ground and he didn't have a gas can, so I have no idea what he was doing. It all happened so fast," the convenience store manager added.

Sergeant Stafford told Bruner the man was conscious but in critical condition when paramedics rushed him to Grady Memorial Hospital.

"I don't know exactly what happened, but I do hope people will remember you should never use cigarettes or lighters when you're pumping gas. This is serious stuff," said Nkombu.