- Fire officials in Gwinnett County spent Friday working to determine the cause of a deadly house fire near Lawrenceville.

Firefighters responded to a home in the 500 block of Rockmill Court SW a little before 1:30 p.m. Friday after receiving a 911 call stating half the house was on fire and a man was still inside in the basement.

Firefighters said they arrived to find a split-level home with heavy fire and the home next to it also catching fire. More units were dispatched as a result of the second fire.

Firefighters beat back the blaze to make way for emergency crews to enter the home and search for the man inside. Firefighters said they found the man and got him out through a basement window. He was transported in critical condition to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

The name of the man has not been released. The cause of death has not been determined.

Firefighters said they were able to put out the flames, but not before a portion of the home collapsed. Officials had to bring a backhoe to take down an unsafe wall and separate debris so firefighters could hit the remaining hot spots.

Firefighters said the initial house is a total loss, but the second home extensive charring on its right side and were able to limit the damage.

The American Red Cross responded and is helping the three adults and eight children who were displaced with their temporary needs.