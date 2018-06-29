Firefighters: employee shocked at Gordon County plant

- A man is recovering after being injured by electrical shock at a plant in Gordon County Friday night, according to firefighters.

Fire officials said happened at the LG Hausys America, Inc. plant located along Old Dixie Highway near Adairsville around 6:30 p.m. Firefighters said a man was significantly shocked.

The employee was flown in critical condition to a hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Firefighters said the cause is still under investigation.

According to state records, the plant has been operational since 2003 when the company moved into Georgia and expanded the plant in late 2010. The company is known for manufacturing engineered stone countertops.