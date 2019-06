- The Georgia Fire Marshal's Office will be helping authorities in Habersham County determine the cause of deadly fire Friday.

Several agencies responded to a house fire in the Lakeview Heights subdivision in Cornelia. Habersham County Emergency Services said firefighters found heavy fire on the structure. A bystander told officials a person was still inside.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire enough to reach the person after a search, officials said, but it was not in time. The person did not survive.

The name of the person has not been released.

Firefighters from Demorest and Cornelia as well as deputies from the Habersham County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.