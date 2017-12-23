Film industry gets new incentive in Atlanta

- The film and television industry in Georgia continues to boom and there are little signs of it stopping.

The city of Atlanta will now financially help homegrown innovators.

It's called the Creative Industries Fund and is a joint project between the Mayor's Office of Film and Entertainment and Invest Atlanta.

The fund will help independent content creators and creative entrepreneurs who are already in Atlanta stay in Atlanta and produce here.

The state of Georgia was the number one location for film and television production last year.