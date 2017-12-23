Film industry gets new incentive in Atlanta

Posted: Dec 23 2017 12:29AM EST

Video Posted: Dec 22 2017 07:02PM EST

Updated: Dec 23 2017 01:58AM EST

ATLANTA - The film and television industry in Georgia continues to boom and there are little signs of it stopping.

The city of Atlanta will now financially help homegrown innovators.

It's called the Creative Industries Fund and is a joint project between the Mayor's Office of Film and Entertainment and Invest Atlanta.

The fund will help independent content creators and creative entrepreneurs who are already in Atlanta stay in Atlanta and produce here.

The state of Georgia was the number one location for film and television production last year.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes advertiser stories