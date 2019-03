- An early morning fiery crash has left all northbound lanes of I-75 closed in Henry County.

The accident happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday, just south of Jodeco Road, near the 222 mile marker. From Georgia D.O.T. traffic cameras you could see a vehicle fully engulfed in flames, with fire fighters working hard to put on the blaze.

All northbound traffic on the interstate was forced off the highway at Jonesboro Road. Some vehicles turned around and went south on the northbound entrance ramp to avoid the back-up. D.O.T. advised drivers to avoid the area at all costs, saying there could be extreme delays.

There are reports of serious injuries and we are working to get more details on the conditions of the patients. Tune in to FOX5 and Good Day Atlanta for the latest traffic conditions and any updates on what may have caused the crash.