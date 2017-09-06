FEMA keeps eye on Hurricane Irma

- Residents in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina have a great deal about emergency preparations. What may not have been discussed is that the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the entire Southeast is right here in the metro Atlanta.

Of course, they are watching Hurricane Irma and yes, the agency has been stretched due to back-to-back monster storms.

So, officials have called in manpower from as far away Hawaii to help with Irma preparations.

FEMA coordinates with cities and states to make sure they have what they need.

Red Cross is also set to go into high gear. If there is an impact here in Georgia, volunteers are ready to go into neighborhoods and work with families.