- A warning from the FBI about an email scam targeting businesses and individuals who use wire transfer payments.

These scams are most often called "business email compromise" scams.

Officials say they're especially dangerous because the scam tactics are constantly evolving.

In most instances, the scammers monitor internal communications and then send an email asking for a transfer of funds, that's worded like that of a known employee or a vendor.

Officials have a few recommendations, to keep consumers safe.

Officials say anyone who believes they have fallen victim to one of these scams should contact their bank and then investigators immediately.