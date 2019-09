- The FBI is asking for the public's help identifying an unknown man who may have information about a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

The man, only identified as John Doe 41, was seen in a video with a child that was produced between 2016 and 2018, officials said.

The video of the child sexual exploitation was first noted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in March 2018.

Officials described John Doe 41 as an African-American male between the ages of 18 and 20 years old. He seems to have a thin frame and black hair.

The man is being sought as part of the FBI's Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert initiatives, which attempt to identify child victims and unknown adults in association with child pornography images.

If you have any information on the identity of the man, please call the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).