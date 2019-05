- The FBI dedicated its Atlanta office after an agent who died as a direct result of work at Ground Zero following the attack of September 11, 2001.

Special Agent in Charge David LeValley led the FBI Atlanta Field Office for a year and a half. He stepped into his role in November 2016.

“I am just taken aback that they would name the building after him and very honored,” says widow Denise LeValley. “

SAC LeValley was working in New York City at the time of the terror attacks.

“When that first plane hit the Twin Towers on 9/11, Dave was just a few blocks away,” says FBI Associate Deputy Director Paul M. Abbate. “He rushed there, as fast as he could without a second thought for his own wellbeing or safety.”

Over a two-week period, the FBI says LeValley helped with rescue and recovery efforts and removed debris by hand. In 2008, doctors diagnosed him with chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

“It wasn't until later when he was diagnosed with leukemia that we were just trying to put things together and we just had to pinpoint it that it had to be from his days at 9/11,” says Denise LeValley.

Mrs. LeValley tells FOX 5 News her husband served in the U.S. Marine Corps. One of their three children is following in his father's footsteps. He is stationed in Japan.

SAC LeValley died in May 2018.