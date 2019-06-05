< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Fayetteville police search for man for sexual battery crime addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/fayetteville-police-search-for-man-for-sexual-battery-crime" addthis:title="Fayetteville police search for man for sexual battery crime"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411085522.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411085522");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_411085522_411081663_180871"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_411085522_411081663_180871";this.videosJson='[{"id":"411081663","video":"571737","title":"Fayette%20Police%20searching%20for%20sexual%20assault%20suspect","caption":"Fayette%20Police%20searching%20for%20sexual%20assault%20suspect","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F05%2FFayette_Police_searching_for_sexual_assa_0_7357966_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F05%2FFayette_Police_searching_for_sexual_assault_susp_571737_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654398621%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DdETXUO8mREEQsmmomcPCEhv4GcQ","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Ffayetteville-police-search-for-man-for-sexual-battery-crime"}},"createDate":"Jun 05 2019 11:10PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_411085522_411081663_180871",video:"571737",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/Fayette_Police_searching_for_sexual_assa_0_7357966_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Fayette%2520Police%2520searching%2520for%2520sexual%2520assault%2520suspect",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/05/Fayette_Police_searching_for_sexual_assault_susp_571737_1800.mp4?Expires=1654398621&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=dETXUO8mREEQsmmomcPCEhv4GcQ",eventLabel:"Fayette%20Police%20searching%20for%20sexual%20assault%20suspect-411081663",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Ffayetteville-police-search-for-man-for-sexual-battery-crime"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By FOX 5 News
Posted Jun 05 2019 11:23PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 05 2019 11:10PM EDT src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/V%20FAYETTEVILLE%20SEXUAL%20ASSAULT%20SUSPECT%2011P_00.00.16.22_1559791373872.png_7357970_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/V%20FAYETTEVILLE%20SEXUAL%20ASSAULT%20SUSPECT%2011P_00.00.16.22_1559791373872.png_7357970_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/V%20FAYETTEVILLE%20SEXUAL%20ASSAULT%20SUSPECT%2011P_00.00.16.22_1559791373872.png_7357970_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/V%20FAYETTEVILLE%20SEXUAL%20ASSAULT%20SUSPECT%2011P_00.00.16.22_1559791373872.png_7357970_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/V%20FAYETTEVILLE%20SEXUAL%20ASSAULT%20SUSPECT%2011P_00.00.16.22_1559791373872.png_7357970_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411085522-411084859" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/V%20FAYETTEVILLE%20SEXUAL%20ASSAULT%20SUSPECT%2011P_00.00.16.22_1559791373872.png_7357970_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/V%20FAYETTEVILLE%20SEXUAL%20ASSAULT%20SUSPECT%2011P_00.00.16.22_1559791373872.png_7357970_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/V%20FAYETTEVILLE%20SEXUAL%20ASSAULT%20SUSPECT%2011P_00.00.16.22_1559791373872.png_7357970_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/V%20FAYETTEVILLE%20SEXUAL%20ASSAULT%20SUSPECT%2011P_00.00.16.22_1559791373872.png_7357970_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/V%20FAYETTEVILLE%20SEXUAL%20ASSAULT%20SUSPECT%2011P_00.00.16.22_1559791373872.png_7357970_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411085522" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Fayetteville police are searching for a man who sexually battered an employee.</p> <p>Police said the man entered the business along Georgia Avenue. id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/i-team/investigative-report-clears-coweta-county-school-board-of-bid-rigging-allegations" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/Investigative_report_clears_Coweta_Count_0_7357964_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/Investigative_report_clears_Coweta_Count_0_7357964_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/Investigative_report_clears_Coweta_Count_0_7357964_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/Investigative_report_clears_Coweta_Count_0_7357964_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/Investigative_report_clears_Coweta_Count_0_7357964_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Investigative report clears Coweta County School Board of bid-rigging allegations</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/son-of-a-cherokee-county-firefighter-battling-cancer-made-honorary-firefighter" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_00.00.25.09_1559791394736.png_7357974_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_00.00.25.09_1559791394736.png_7357974_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_00.00.25.09_1559791394736.png_7357974_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_00.00.25.09_1559791394736.png_7357974_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20FIREFIGHTERS%20HONOR%20ILL%20GRADUATE%2011P_00.00.25.09_1559791394736.png_7357974_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Son of a Cherokee County firefighter battling cancer made honorary firefighter</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-make-arrest-in-beltline-attack-other-violent-crimes" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/V%20BELTLINE%20VIOLENT%20ATTACK%2010P%20_WAGAa8c5_146.mxf_00.00.53.25_1559735876020.png_7353821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/V%20BELTLINE%20VIOLENT%20ATTACK%2010P%20_WAGAa8c5_146.mxf_00.00.53.25_1559735876020.png_7353821_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/V%20BELTLINE%20VIOLENT%20ATTACK%2010P%20_WAGAa8c5_146.mxf_00.00.53.25_1559735876020.png_7353821_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/V%20BELTLINE%20VIOLENT%20ATTACK%2010P%20_WAGAa8c5_146.mxf_00.00.53.25_1559735876020.png_7353821_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/V%20BELTLINE%20VIOLENT%20ATTACK%2010P%20_WAGAa8c5_146.mxf_00.00.53.25_1559735876020.png_7353821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police make arrest in BeltLine attack, other violent crimes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/firefighters-rescue-driver-after-being-trapped-by-toppled-tree" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/D8VMzHvV4AMQfHi_1559785349068_7357171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/D8VMzHvV4AMQfHi_1559785349068_7357171_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/D8VMzHvV4AMQfHi_1559785349068_7357171_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/D8VMzHvV4AMQfHi_1559785349068_7357171_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/D8VMzHvV4AMQfHi_1559785349068_7357171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Atlanta&#x20;Fire&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Firefighters rescue driver after being trapped by toppled tree</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/fox-medical-team/georgia-woman-hit-by-aortic-aneurysm-at-40" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/Woman_survives_aortic_aneurysm_scare_0_7356738_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/Woman_survives_aortic_aneurysm_scare_0_7356738_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/Woman_survives_aortic_aneurysm_scare_0_7356738_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/Woman_survives_aortic_aneurysm_scare_0_7356738_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/Woman_survives_aortic_aneurysm_scare_0_7356738_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Georgia woman hit by aortic aneurysm at 40</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div 