- Police in Fayetteville made an arrest in the murder of a 63-year-old woman.

It happened Friday night at a scene near Bay Branch Boulevard along Highway 54 corridor. Fayetteville Police said they worked with the Fayette County District Attorney’s Office over the weekend to track down leads.

Shanard Rease, 39, was arrested around 1 a.m. Monday. Police said Rease was charged with murder and aggravated assault.

A motive in the case has not been released.