Father found shot inside home, family calls for justice By Jaclyn Schultz, FOX 5 News
Posted Jul 29 2019 09:29PM EDT
Updated Jul 29 2019 11:21PM EDT fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:jaclyn.schultz@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/father-found-shot-inside-home-family-calls-for-justice">Jaclyn Schultz</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/father-found-shot-inside-home-family-calls-for-justice">FOX 5 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 09:29PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-421011254"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 11:00PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 11:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-421011254" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/father-found-shot-inside-home-family-calls-for-justice" data-title="Father found shot inside home" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/father-found-shot-inside-home-family-calls-for-justice" addthis:title="Father found shot inside home" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/father-found-shot-inside-home-family-calls-for-justice";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Jaclyn\x20Schultz\x2cFOX\x205\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-421011254" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Three months after a father was found murdered in the downstairs of a South Fulton family home, loved ones said they're anxious for the killer to be caught. </p><p>"His son had to witness him laying there. He shouldn't have had to witness that. It's not right," said Latoya Dukes, the sister of 21-year-old Demarcus Dragg. </p><p>She said Dragg's three-year-old son watched the man die. </p><p>The April 26 murder sent shock waves through the South Fulton community off Old National Highway and Olmadison Place. Police said after 2 a.m., family members heard a gunshot, rushed downstairs and discovered Dragg wounded. He died shortly after. </p><p>Though Dukes said family members found a door open and a car running, police have not released details about the circumstances or a possible motive for the crime. </p><p>Investigators told FOX 5 News, detectives are analyzing evidence and making progress in the case. </p><p>Dukes said three months is too long for the father's murder to be unsolved. </p><p>"What if the person stays over here? What if they're watching us? We just don't know," she said. </p><p>Anyone with information is asked to contact South Fulton Police. More News Stories

Deputies: Woman shot in front of Dawson County fire station; man in custody
By FOX 5 News
Posted Jul 29 2019 09:55PM EDT
Updated Jul 30 2019 12:07AM EDT
A woman was shot and killed in front of a Dawson County fire station Monday evening, the Dawson County Sheriff's Office said. It happened around 7:39 p.m. in front of Dawson County Fire Station No. 7 located at 170 Dawson Forest Road West. Deputies said a woman and a man drove up to the parking area in separate vehicles. The man then shot the woman, deputies said. The woman died from her injuries, officials said. man in custody" data-articleId="421013252" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/Deadly_shooting_in_Dawson_County_0_7559031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/Deadly_shooting_in_Dawson_County_0_7559031_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/Deadly_shooting_in_Dawson_County_0_7559031_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/Deadly_shooting_in_Dawson_County_0_7559031_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/Deadly_shooting_in_Dawson_County_0_7559031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Deadly shooting in Dawson County" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Deputies: Woman shot in front of Dawson County fire station; man in custody</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 09:55PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 12:07AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A woman was shot and killed in front of a Dawson County fire station Monday evening, the Dawson County Sheriff's Office said.</p><p>It happened around 7:39 p.m. in front of Dawson County Fire Station No. 7 located at 170 Dawson Forest Road West. Deputies said a woman and a man drove up to the parking area in separate vehicles.</p><p>The man then shot the woman, deputies said. The woman died from her injuries, officials said. The man then surrendered to the firefighters who held him there until deputies arrived.

Boil Water Notice: South Fulton, Union City, Fairburn, SW Atlanta
By FOX 5 News
Posted Jul 29 2019 09:14PM EDT
Updated Jul 29 2019 11:50PM EDT
A Boil Water Notice has been issued for South Fulton, Union City, Fairburn, and a portion of southwest Atlanta along Cascade Road SW and Benjamin E Mays Drive SW between Avon Avenue SW and Fairburn Road SW. The Department of Watershed Management issued the following statement to FOX 5 News Monday evening which reads in part: "The Department of Watershed Management has issued a boil water advisory out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with Georgia EPD guidance for public advisory. Out of an abundance caution to protect the public from a potential health hazard, all residents and property owners that have experienced water outages and/or low water pressures are advised to boil all water prior to use, or use bottled water, for drinking, cooking, preparing baby food or brushing teeth. The water should be boiled for one minute past a rolling boil. Infants, the elderly and those with immune deficiencies should be particularly cautious. Do not drink water from public water fountains in the impacted area."

Clayton County Police search for stranger who sexually assaulted woman in her apartment
By Denise Dillon, FOX 5 News
Posted Jul 29 2019 10:50PM EDT
Updated Jul 29 2019 11:21PM EDT
Clayton County Police said a woman was sexually assaulted by a stranger inside her apartment at the Park at Tara Apartments on Tara Road in Jonesboro. Police said the woman was able to push him away and screamed for help. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Boil Water Notice: South Fulton, Union City, Fairburn, SW Atlanta</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 09:14PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 11:50PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Boil Water Notice has been issued for South Fulton, Union City, Fairburn, and a portion of southwest Atlanta along Cascade Road SW and Benjamin E Mays Drive SW between Avon Avenue SW and Fairburn Road SW.</p><p>The Department of Watershed Management issued the following statement to FOX 5 News Monday evening which reads in part:</p><p>“The Department of Watershed Management has issued a boil water advisory out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with Georgia EPD guidance for public advisory. Out of an abundance caution to protect the public from a potential health hazard, all residents and property owners that have experienced water outages and/or low water pressures are advised to boil all water prior to use, or use bottled water, for drinking, cooking, preparing baby food or brushing teeth. The water should be boiled for one minute past a rolling boil. Infants, the elderly and those with immune deficiencies should be particularly cautious. Do not drink water from public water fountains in the impacted area.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/clayton-county-police-search-for-stranger-who-sexually-assaulted-woman-in-her-apartment" title="Clayton County Police search for stranger who sexually assaulted woman in her apartment" data-articleId="421022974" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/Woman_fights_off_attacker_0_7558920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/Woman_fights_off_attacker_0_7558920_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/Woman_fights_off_attacker_0_7558920_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/Woman_fights_off_attacker_0_7558920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/Woman_fights_off_attacker_0_7558920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Woman fights off attacker" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Clayton County Police search for stranger who sexually assaulted woman in her apartment</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Denise Dillon</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 10:50PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 11:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Clayton County Police said a woman was sexually assaulted by a stranger inside her apartment at the Park at Tara Apartments on Tara Road in Jonesboro.</p><p>Police said the woman was able to push him away and screamed for help. Investigators said her roommate came running and the two of them were able to fight back against the attacker and he eventually ran out a back door. </p><p>"It does not make me feel safe at all," said one woman who lives in the complex but did not want her name used. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static 