- Three months after a father was found murdered in the downstairs of a South Fulton family home, loved ones said they're anxious for the killer to be caught.

"His son had to witness him laying there. He shouldn't have had to witness that. It's not right," said Latoya Dukes, the sister of 21-year-old Demarcus Dragg.

She said Dragg's three-year-old son watched the man die.

The April 26 murder sent shock waves through the South Fulton community off Old National Highway and Olmadison Place. Police said after 2 a.m., family members heard a gunshot, rushed downstairs and discovered Dragg wounded. He died shortly after.

Though Dukes said family members found a door open and a car running, police have not released details about the circumstances or a possible motive for the crime.

Investigators told FOX 5 News, detectives are analyzing evidence and making progress in the case.

Dukes said three months is too long for the father's murder to be unsolved.

"What if the person stays over here? What if they're watching us? We just don't know," she said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Fulton Police. Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS, where you can receive a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.