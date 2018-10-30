Family seeks answers in Marietta hit and run

- Family members of a man who police said was run over by two cars is pleading for the drivers to come forward

According to Marietta Police, Juan Ues collapsed in the middle of Franklin Gateway a little bit before 10:30 p.m. on October 10. Two cars hit him and both drivers left the scene.

Police said the first car was a light orange sedan with a blonde, female driver. The second car was a small, silver sedan with dark tinted windows. Police said the two drivers won’t necessarily face charges.

Ues’ brother Jose broke down in tears talking about seeking justice. Ues has been at Kennestone Hospital in a coma, on a ventilator with broken ribs and a broken back which doctors leave him paralyzed. He was still listed in critical, but stable condition as of Tuesday.

Police said their goal is to piece together what happened that night to provide some sort of closure for the family and ask anyone who may know something to come forward.

