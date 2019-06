- The family of a 17-year-old high school dance team member is seeking answers after she collapsed during practice Monday and later died.

Elyse Purefoy, a rising senior, was running laps at Arabia Mountain High School during the morning hours.

“School officials responded quickly and contacted emergency personnel. After initial EMS support and assessment, Elyse was transported to a nearby hospital where she passed away,” Tuesday’s statement from DeKalb County School District read in part. “DCSD is working closely with the appropriate departments to assess the events of yesterday morning.”

Additional counselors were on campus were on campus Tuesday and grief counselors will be available Wednesday morning.

“The entire DeKalb County School District, and especially the Arabia Mountain High School family, mourns Elyse’s passing. Our hearts and thoughts are with the Purefoy family and all who knew and loved Elyse,” the statement continued.

Family members said her heart stopped on the way to the hospital, but it was not immediately known why.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.

RELATED: Officials: Arabia Mountain High School dance team member dies