- An East Point family came together Sunday to honor the memory of a young woman shot and killed one year ago.

No arrests have been made in Joylessa Roby's case and her family is still praying for answers.

East Point police believe the 29-year-old was robbed and shot while walking home from work last August.

Roby's body was discovered along Washington Road.

Since her death, Roby's mother says she has been fighting to bring the killer to justice.

"A year today, still no answers. We want answers, we want justice because she didn't deserve this," Roby's mother told FOX 5.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call East Point police.