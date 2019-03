- Family members are reeling from the death of Kimberly Whitlock, who investigators believe was found dead in a parking lot. Police now believe Whitlock was murdered.

February 26, 5:30 a.m., Whitlock was found deceased in the parking lot of 171 Auburn Avenue NE.

Police said they suspect foul play, but did not indicate how they believe she died.

Detectives now say Whitlock was seen with a man at 11 p.m. the night before, and are looking for information on who that individual could be.

Family members ask for the public to help provide information into what they saw that night, and come forward with any information to police.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (404)577-TIPS.

Loved ones held a memorial service for Whitlock, 56, Sunday evening in Indiana.

Funeral donations can be made to Alford's Mortuary at (574)282-2477.