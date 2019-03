- The family of Danna Rodriguez hopes the public can help give police clues to solve her death, after the people who struck the 22-year-old on the freeway and fled are still on the run.

The horrific death happened around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 27. Investigators found Rodriguez' body unrecognizable on the entrance to I-285 westbound off Buford Highway. Investigators said in a police report they are unsure how many vehicles had struck her.

"That's not fair – how somebody left her like its an animal," said Angelica Ramos, her distraught mother. Her family is reeling from grief and shock from how the young woman was found dead; they don't believe she walked onto that part of the busy freeway with walls as medians.

Investigators are not disclosing how they believe Rodriguez ended up at the location. According to family members, her shoes, cell phone, and wallet are still missing.

The night before, loved ones said Rodriguez had left her vehicle at home and went out to bars with friends.

"We're hurting. Everybody's hurt ... if you guys know anything, call 911," pleads her stepfather, Emmanuel Ramos.

A GoFundMe page honoring the Collins Hill High honor student and Georgia Gwinnett College student has received close to 400 donations and raised more than $18,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call DeKalb Police or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.