- New information in the death of an Atlanta teenager at the hands of the accused Carnival Serial Killer.

James Michael Wright, 23, was charged with the murders of three young women including 17-year-old Jocelyn Alsup of Marietta.

He told police he met Alsup at the North Georgia State Fair, took her to his home in Mendota, Virginia, and then shot and killed her.

Her body was found in the woods near his mobile home, buried under a stack of logs.

RELATED: Police: Carnival worker confessed to 3 murders, including death of Marietta teen

Alsup's family has started a GoFundMe page to raise money to have Alsup's body brought back to Georgia to be buried.

They need $8,000, but as of Friday afternoon have only raised just over $1,00.

Police said Wright has admitted to killing all three women, whom he met while working with a traveling Carnival. But he insists each shooting was an accident. Something authorities said is "hard to believe."

Wright remains in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail without bond.

To help the Jocelyn Alsup's family, click here