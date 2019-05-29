< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article>
<section id="story409739716" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409739716" data-article-version="1.0">Family of man who drowned a pool party seek justice</h1>
</header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409739716" data-article-version="1.0">Family of man who drowned a pool party seek justice</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-409739716" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Family of man who drowned a pool party seek justice&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/family-of-man-who-drowned-a-pool-party-seek-justice" data-title="Family of man who drowned a pool party seek justice" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/family-of-man-who-drowned-a-pool-party-seek-justice" addthis:title="Family of man who drowned a pool party seek justice"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409739716.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409739716");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_409739716_409737131_171745"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_409739716_409737131_171745";this.videosJson='[{"id":"409737131","video":"569323","title":"Family%20members%2C%20friends%20hold%20vigil%20for%20teen%20who%20drowned%20in%20pool","caption":"Family%20members%2C%20friends%20hold%20vigil%20for%20teen%20who%20drowned%20in%20pool","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F29%2FFamily_members__friends_hold_vigil_for_t_0_7327892_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F29%2FFamily_members__friends_hold_vigil_for_teen_who__569323_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653794041%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DziTnH204cPf7zwkiRGtqIRpTNZc","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Ffamily-of-man-who-drowned-a-pool-party-seek-justice"}},"createDate":"May 29 2019 11:14PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_409739716_409737131_171745",video:"569323",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Family_members__friends_hold_vigil_for_t_0_7327892_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Family%2520members%252C%2520friends%2520hold%2520vigil%2520for%2520teen%2520who%2520drowned%2520in%2520pool",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/29/Family_members__friends_hold_vigil_for_teen_who__569323_1800.mp4?Expires=1653794041&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=ziTnH204cPf7zwkiRGtqIRpTNZc",eventLabel:"Family%20members%2C%20friends%20hold%20vigil%20for%20teen%20who%20drowned%20in%20pool-409737131",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Ffamily-of-man-who-drowned-a-pool-party-seek-justice"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:george.franco@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/family-of-man-who-drowned-a-pool-party-seek-justice">George Franco</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/family-of-man-who-drowned-a-pool-party-seek-justice">FOX 5 News </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 11:25PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-409739716"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 11:14PM EDT<span></p>
</div>
</div> no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Family_members__friends_hold_vigil_for_t_0_7327892_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Family_members__friends_hold_vigil_for_t_0_7327892_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Family_members__friends_hold_vigil_for_t_0_7327892_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Family_members__friends_hold_vigil_for_t_0_7327892_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Family_members__friends_hold_vigil_for_t_0_7327892_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409739716-409737116" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Family_members__friends_hold_vigil_for_t_0_7327892_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Family_members__friends_hold_vigil_for_t_0_7327892_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Family_members__friends_hold_vigil_for_t_0_7327892_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, <strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - The family of a teen who died at an Atlanta pool party is calling for justice and asking for videos. The family of 19-year-old Shomari Billings is asking for people at Memorial Day party at The 500 at Northside complex to turn in their cell phone videos.</p> <p>“It hurts to the deepest and I just want to know how exactly how did he spend his moments,” said Shelley Billings, the victim’s mother.</p> <p>Cell phone video shows a big crowd and now the teens family and their legal representative are asking for other videos to help clarify what happened.</p> <p>“What was put out on social media, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat,” said Billings.</p> <p>In a police report sent to FOX 5 News, Atlanta police said officers responded around 5:37 p.m. in reference to a large gathering at the pool and asked Atlanta Fire Rescue to determine if the number of people at the pool was illegal. Unable to locate the caller police focused on clearing the roadway and canceled AFR as people began to leave.</p> <p>The fire department was called back when police responded to the pool nearly two hours after the first call on a 911 call of a person down. Shomari Billings was pronounced dead at the hospital.</p> <p>Tiffiney Hodge, a legal representative for the Billings family said there are many unanswered questions.</p> <p>“If it was too many people there if it was a fire hazard so we don’t want to speculate on anything just yet but that’s the information we are trying to gather,” said Hodge.</p> <p>One of the party organizers, who identified himself as “A.P.” told FOX 5 News on the phone they met with the leasing office weeks ahead of the pool party.</p> <p>“We reached out to the leasing center and the people at home in the apartment homes to see if we could have the event,” said A.P.</p> <p>The apartment complex told FOX 5 News, “the party was not authorized, broke numerous rules and that residents responsible for planning and promoting it will have their leases terminated.”</p> <p>All good information but not enough for the family and friends of Shomari Billings.</p> <p>“The end game is to bring justice to that family whatever that <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More News Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Marietta_councilman_arrested_0_7327649_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Marietta_councilman_arrested_0_7327649_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Marietta_councilman_arrested_0_7327649_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Marietta_councilman_arrested_0_7327649_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Marietta_councilman_arrested_0_7327649_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Marietta councilman arrested" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Marietta City Councilman arrested for obstruction of law enforcement officer</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Denise Dillon</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 10:47PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 11:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>He's a pastor., a city leader, and Wednesday night, Marietta City Councilman Reggie Copeland was booked into the Cobb County Jail.</p><p>Councilman Copeland's troubles started after an accident Friday at the intersection of South Fairground and Haley Street in Marietta. Police said a woman was making a U-turn and collided with Copeland's truck.</p><p>The driver told FOX 5 News he didn't know who Copeland was but heard him tell the 911 operator he was a councilman. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/dekalb-county-police-investigate-shooting-1" title="DeKalb County Police investigate shooting" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/DeKalb_County_homicide_investigation_0_7326528_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/DeKalb_County_homicide_investigation_0_7326528_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/DeKalb_County_homicide_investigation_0_7326528_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/DeKalb_County_homicide_investigation_0_7326528_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/DeKalb_County_homicide_investigation_0_7326528_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="DeKalb County homicide investigation" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>DeKalb County Police investigate shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 08:09PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 08:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police in DeKalb County are investigating a shooting near Lithonia Wednesday afternoon.</p><p>It happened along Longwood Court. SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 5 p.m.</p><p>DeKalb County Police said one person was shot and transported to an area hospital in serious condition.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/lawsuit-delta-didnt-do-enough-to-prevent-emotional-support-dog-from-attacking-passenger" title="Lawsuit: Delta didn't do enough to prevent emotional support dog from attacking passenger" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/waga%20atlanta%20airport%20delta%20plane%20taxiway%20side%20and%20front_1558986812627.JPG_7316464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/waga%20atlanta%20airport%20delta%20plane%20taxiway%20side%20and%20front_1558986812627.JPG_7316464_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/waga%20atlanta%20airport%20delta%20plane%20taxiway%20side%20and%20front_1558986812627.JPG_7316464_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/waga%20atlanta%20airport%20delta%20plane%20taxiway%20side%20and%20front_1558986812627.JPG_7316464_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/waga%20atlanta%20airport%20delta%20plane%20taxiway%20side%20and%20front_1558986812627.JPG_7316464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lawsuit: Delta didn't do enough to prevent emotional support dog from attacking passenger</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 09:42PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An Alabama man has filed a lawsuit against Delta Air Lines stemming from a June 2017 incident alleging a passenger's emotional support dog attacked him. The lawsuit claims the Atlanta-based airline “took no action to verify or document the behavioral training of the large animal,” such as assuring it could behave on an airplane.</p><p>WARNING: Graphic content</p><p>The incident happened on a flight from Atlanta to San Diego. According to the lawsuit filed in Fulton County, Georgia court, Marlin Jackson, who was assigned the window seat, was sitting next to Ronald Mundy Jr. of North Carolina, who was assigned the middle seat. <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header> (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)" title="carli lloyd_1559178744868.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Here are the players everyone will be talking about during the Women's World Cup</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3871_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3871"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3871_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3871_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '409739716'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1809_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1809"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/family-of-man-who-drowned-a-pool-party-seek-justice" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Family_members__friends_hold_vigil_for_t_0_7327892_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Family_members__friends_hold_vigil_for_t_0_7327892_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Family_members__friends_hold_vigil_for_t_0_7327892_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Family_members__friends_hold_vigil_for_t_0_7327892_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Family_members__friends_hold_vigil_for_t_0_7327892_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Family of man who drowned a pool party seek justice</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/sanchez-sparkles-as-nationals-pound-gausman-braves-14-4" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sánchez sparkles as Nationals pound Gausman, Braves 14-4</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/local-news/-hidden-gems-to-look-for-in-disneyland-s-new-star-wars-galaxy-s-edge" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/29/SWGE_Beauty_Shot_05_2019__%20DL.2511_1559179830332.JPG_7327115_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/29/SWGE_Beauty_Shot_05_2019__%20DL.2511_1559179830332.JPG_7327115_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/29/SWGE_Beauty_Shot_05_2019__%20DL.2511_1559179830332.JPG_7327115_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/29/SWGE_Beauty_Shot_05_2019__%20DL.2511_1559179830332.JPG_7327115_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/29/SWGE_Beauty_Shot_05_2019__%20DL.2511_1559179830332.JPG_7327115_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Star&#x20;Wars&#x3a;&#x20;Galaxy&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;Edge&#x20;at&#x20;Disneyland&#x20;Park&#x20;in&#x20;Anaheim&#x20;and&#x20;at&#x20;Disney&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Hollywood&#x20;Studios&#x20;in&#x20;Lake&#x20;Buena&#x20;Vista&#x2c;&#x20;Florida&#x2c;&#x20;is&#x20;Disney&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;largest&#x20;single-themed&#x20;land&#x20;expansion&#x20;ever&#x20;at&#x20;14-acres&#x20;each&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Joshua&#x20;Sudock&#x2f;Disney&#x20;Parks&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Hidden Gems' to look for in Disneyland's new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/lawsuit-delta-didnt-do-enough-to-prevent-emotional-support-dog-from-attacking-passenger" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/waga%20atlanta%20airport%20delta%20plane%20taxiway%20side%20and%20front_1558986812627.JPG_7316464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/waga%20atlanta%20airport%20delta%20plane%20taxiway%20side%20and%20front_1558986812627.JPG_7316464_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/waga%20atlanta%20airport%20delta%20plane%20taxiway%20side%20and%20front_1558986812627.JPG_7316464_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/waga%20atlanta%20airport%20delta%20plane%20taxiway%20side%20and%20front_1558986812627.JPG_7316464_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/waga%20atlanta%20airport%20delta%20plane%20taxiway%20side%20and%20front_1558986812627.JPG_7316464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lawsuit: Delta didn't do enough to prevent emotional support dog from attacking passenger</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/martinez-scores-2-goals-in-stoppage-time-atlanta-wins" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/30/Atlanta_United_returns_home_0_6462547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/30/Atlanta_United_returns_home_0_6462547_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/30/Atlanta_United_returns_home_0_6462547_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/30/Atlanta_United_returns_home_0_6462547_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/30/Atlanta_United_returns_home_0_6462547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Martínez scores 2 goals in stoppage time, Atlanta wins</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8047_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8047"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8047_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8047_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '409739716'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column 