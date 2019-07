- A family is grieving after Henry County Police say a killer shot a father, kidnapped a woman, and fled from law enforcement before a standoff led to his arrest.

Steven Nichols, 32, was shot outside his grandmother's house and died hours later at the hospital. James "Blake" McAllister, 37, was arrested for the crime and faces charges of murder, kidnapping, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, and numerous other charges.

In court documents, officials said July 6, Nichols and McAllister had an argument and confrontation outside the Dollar General off Georgia 42; the suspect then followed Nichols to his grandmother's house and shot him in the driveway.

Nichols later died at the hospital.

Court records state at the scene, McAllister forced a woman into his vehicle at gunpoint, and at a gas station, she asked a clerk to call 911.

A tip led law enforcement to a home off Silver Maple Drive in Rex, where Henry County Police, Clayton County police and deputies surrounded the home and demanded McAllister come out and surrender. After several hours, the SWAT Team burst into the home and arrested him.

"He had a vengeance for my brother... I was very scared," said sister Lindsey McElhannon, who said relatives feared for their lives before McAllister's capture.

Nichols leaves behind a five-year-old daughter, Arabella. A GoFundMe account is raising funds for his funeral and his daughter's future.

Loved ones describe Nichols as fun-loving, full of life, and a doting dad and brother.

"I don't think she fully understands she won't be seeing her Daddy anymore," said Amber Farmer, Arabella's mother.