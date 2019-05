- Atlanta Police want to find the person responsible for a deadly hit and run.

The driver of a Metro Atlanta Ambulance told investigators a white Maserati slammed into her unit as she turned off of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive onto Adamsville Place Parkway. It happened just after 9:30 p.m. on May 7.

Mary Rachel, 83, was a passenger in the ambulance. Her family says she had been in the hospital for four days and was being taken home. The crash happened at the intersection of her building.

“We kind of get chills knowing that this is the intersection where the accident occurred and my mom was in the accident here and passed here or at some point shortly thereafter,” says Pernell Rachel.

A witness told the police, the driver of the Maserati got into another car. It sped away.

Atlanta Police told FOX 5 News the Maserati was reported stolen later in the week.

The ambulance company says three workers were injured in the crash. They have recovered and are back on the job.

Anyone with information about the case should call Atlanta Police.