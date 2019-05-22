< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Family makes public plea after woman killed in traffic accident Family makes public plea after woman killed in traffic accident makes public plea after woman killed in traffic accident"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-408463574.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-408463574");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408463574-0">9 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408463574-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/P%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20WOMAN%20IN%2080S%205P_00.01.27.00_1558567329811.png_7303610_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408463574-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/P%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20WOMAN%20IN%2080S%205P_00.01.27.00_1558567329811.png_7303610_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408463574-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P HIT AND RUN WOMAN IN 80S 5P_00.01.27.00_1558567329811.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/P%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20WOMAN%20IN%2080S%205P_00.01.02.25_1558567327571.png_7303609_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408463574-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P HIT AND RUN WOMAN IN 80S 5P_00.01.02.25_1558567327571.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/P%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20WOMAN%20IN%2080S%205P_00.00.43.03_1558567327299.png_7303608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408463574-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P HIT AND RUN WOMAN IN 80S 5P_00.00.43.03_1558567327299.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/P%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20WOMAN%20IN%2080S%205P_00.00.37.12_1558567324817.png_7303607_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408463574-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P HIT AND RUN WOMAN IN 80S 5P_00.00.37.12_1558567324817.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/P%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20WOMAN%20IN%2080S%205P_00.00.31.12_1558567324552.png_7303606_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408463574-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P HIT AND RUN WOMAN IN 80S 5P_00.00.31.12_1558567324552.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/P%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20WOMAN%20IN%2080S%205P_00.00.18.21_1558567321715.png_7303604_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408463574-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P HIT AND RUN WOMAN IN 80S 5P_00.00.18.21_1558567321715.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/P%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20WOMAN%20IN%2080S%205P_00.00.24.07_1558567322015.png_7303605_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408463574-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P HIT AND RUN WOMAN IN 80S 5P_00.00.24.07_1558567322015.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/P%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20WOMAN%20IN%2080S%205P_00.00.15.04_1558567319471.png_7303603_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408463574-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P HIT AND RUN WOMAN IN 80S 5P_00.00.15.04_1558567319471.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/P%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20WOMAN%20IN%2080S%205P_00.00.04.29_1558567319423.png_7303602_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408463574-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P HIT AND RUN WOMAN IN 80S 5P_00.00.04.29_1558567319423.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-408463574-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/P%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20WOMAN%20IN%2080S%205P_00.01.27.00_1558567329811.png_7303610_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P HIT AND RUN WOMAN IN 80S 5P_00.01.27.00_1558567329811.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/P%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20WOMAN%20IN%2080S%205P_00.01.02.25_1558567327571.png_7303609_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P HIT AND RUN WOMAN IN 80S 5P_00.01.02.25_1558567327571.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/P%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20WOMAN%20IN%2080S%205P_00.00.43.03_1558567327299.png_7303608_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P HIT AND RUN WOMAN IN 80S 5P_00.00.43.03_1558567327299.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/P%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20WOMAN%20IN%2080S%205P_00.00.37.12_1558567324817.png_7303607_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P HIT AND RUN WOMAN IN 80S 5P_00.00.37.12_1558567324817.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/P%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20WOMAN%20IN%2080S%205P_00.00.31.12_1558567324552.png_7303606_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P HIT AND RUN WOMAN IN 80S 5P_00.00.31.12_1558567324552.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/P%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20WOMAN%20IN%2080S%205P_00.00.18.21_1558567321715.png_7303604_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P HIT AND RUN WOMAN IN 80S 5P_00.00.18.21_1558567321715.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/P%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20WOMAN%20IN%2080S%205P_00.00.24.07_1558567322015.png_7303605_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P HIT AND RUN WOMAN IN 80S 5P_00.00.24.07_1558567322015.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/P%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20WOMAN%20IN%2080S%205P_00.00.15.04_1558567319471.png_7303603_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P HIT AND RUN WOMAN IN 80S 5P_00.00.15.04_1558567319471.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/family-makes-public-plea-after-woman-killed-in-traffic-accident" data-title="Woman killed in traffic accident" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/family-makes-public-plea-after-woman-killed-in-traffic-accident" addthis:title="Woman killed in traffic accident" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/family-makes-public-plea-after-woman-killed-in-traffic-accident";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Kerry\x20Charles\x2cFOX\x205\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a By Kerry Charles, FOX 5 News 
Posted May 22 2019 07:22PM EDT It happened just after 9:30 p.m. on May 7.</p> <p>Mary Rachel, 83, was a passenger in the ambulance. Her family says she had been in the hospital for four days and was being taken home. The crash happened at the intersection of her building.</p> <p>“We kind of get chills knowing that this is the intersection where the accident occurred and my mom was in the accident here and passed here or at some point shortly thereafter,” says Pernell Rachel.</p> <p>A witness told the police, the driver of the Maserati got into another car. It sped away.</p> <p>Atlanta Police told FOX 5 News the Maserati was reported stolen later in the week.</p> <p>The ambulance company says three workers were injured in the crash. More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/V%20CARROLL%20COUNTY%20TEENS%20KILLED%205P_WAGA7b25_146.mxf_00.00.02.19_1558487136064.png_7299969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/V%20CARROLL%20COUNTY%20TEENS%20KILLED%205P_WAGA7b25_146.mxf_00.00.02.19_1558487136064.png_7299969_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/V%20CARROLL%20COUNTY%20TEENS%20KILLED%205P_WAGA7b25_146.mxf_00.00.02.19_1558487136064.png_7299969_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/V%20CARROLL%20COUNTY%20TEENS%20KILLED%205P_WAGA7b25_146.mxf_00.00.02.19_1558487136064.png_7299969_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/V%20CARROLL%20COUNTY%20TEENS%20KILLED%205P_WAGA7b25_146.mxf_00.00.02.19_1558487136064.png_7299969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Defense asks for mistrial in Carroll County trooper case
By Claire Simms, FOX 5 News 
Posted May 22 2019 07:24PM EDT

A judge will decide Friday whether to declare a mistrial in the case of a former state trooper accused of crashing into a car and killing two teenage girls.

Defense counsel for Anthony J. Scott made a motion Wednesday for a mistrial after they said they discovered this week that the prosecution withheld some information they believe was important in the case.

"We do not do this lightly. I am not doing this flippantly," said Attorney Mac Pilgrim. Autopsy: Barrow County grandparents shot to death
By FOX 5 News 
Posted May 22 2019 01:20PM EDT
Updated May 22 2019 05:36PM EDT

New evidence has revealed the two grandparents whose bodies were found in their Barrow County home on Monday were shot to death.

Sheriff Jud Smith told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's autopsy results showed that both 70-year-old Willard Ron Hess and 72-year-old Dorothy Hess died of single gunshot wounds.

The couple's grandson made the grim discovery at their home on Southridge Drive around 11:30 Monday morning. Two men died at the scene, the other was located about 100 yards away in the woodline.</p><p>Investigators think this all started as a robbery, telling FOX 5 the two men who died at the confrontation site appear to have been hanging out having a beer. Featured Videos

'Bombshell revelation': Pentagon admits it investigates UFOs through secret initiative, report says

Jarard J on Lil Nas X's big gift to Billy Ray Cyrus

Comedian Rip Micheals on Good Day Atlanta

Common lets 'Love Have the Last Word' (Photo Credit: CIA)" title="THUMB ciaufos1crop_1558566765388.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Bombshell revelation': Pentagon admits it investigates UFOs through secret initiative, report says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/jarard-j-on-lil-nas-x-s-big-gift-to-billy-ray-cyrus"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Jarard_J_on_Lil_Nas_X_s_big_gift_for_Bil_0_7302302_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Jarard_J_on_Lil_Nas_X_s_big_gift_for_Bil_0_20190522162920"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Jarard J on Lil Nas X's big gift to Billy Ray Cyrus</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/comedian-rip-micheals-on-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Comedian_Rip_Michaels_on_Cardi_B__Nick_C_0_7301577_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Comedian_Rip_Michaels_on_Cardi_B__Nick_C_0_20190522142838"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Comedian Rip Micheals on Good Day Atlanta</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/common-lets-love-have-the-last-word-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Common_lets__Love_Have_the_Last_Word__0_7302209_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Common_lets__Love_Have_the_Last_Word__0_20190522162616"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Common lets 'Love Have the Last Word'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3871_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3871"></span> <div Most Recent

Family makes public plea after woman killed in traffic accident

'Bombshell revelation': Pentagon admits it investigates UFOs through secret initiative, report says

Georgia couple shares young son's drowning scare

Jarard J on Lil Nas X's big gift to Billy Ray Cyrus

Comedian Rip Micheals on Good Day Atlanta data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/P%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20WOMAN%20IN%2080S%205P_00.01.27.00_1558567329811.png_7303610_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/P%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20WOMAN%20IN%2080S%205P_00.01.27.00_1558567329811.png_7303610_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/P%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20WOMAN%20IN%2080S%205P_00.01.27.00_1558567329811.png_7303610_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/P%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%20WOMAN%20IN%2080S%205P_00.01.27.00_1558567329811.png_7303610_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Family makes public plea after woman killed in traffic accident</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-bombshell-revelation-pentagon-admits-it-investigates-ufos-through-secret-initiative-report-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/THUMB%20ciaufos1crop_1558566765388.jpg_7303601_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/THUMB%20ciaufos1crop_1558566765388.jpg_7303601_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/THUMB%20ciaufos1crop_1558566765388.jpg_7303601_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/THUMB%20ciaufos1crop_1558566765388.jpg_7303601_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/THUMB%20ciaufos1crop_1558566765388.jpg_7303601_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;Pentagon&#x20;admitted&#x20;that&#x20;it&#x20;still&#x20;investigates&#x20;reports&#x20;of&#x20;UFOs&#x2c;&#x20;or&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;unidentified&#x20;aerial&#x20;phenomena&#x2c;&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;statement&#x20;that&#x20;a&#x20;former&#x20;U&#x2e;K&#x2e;&#x20;defense&#x20;official&#x20;called&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;a&#x20;bombshell&#x20;revelation&#x2c;&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;according&#x20;to&#x20;a&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;Post&#x20;report&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;CIA&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Bombshell revelation': Pentagon admits it investigates UFOs through secret initiative, report says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/fox-medical-team/georgia-couple-shares-young-son-s-drowning-scare" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/near%20drowning%20pool_1558561660218.png_7303067_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/near%20drowning%20pool_1558561660218.png_7303067_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/near%20drowning%20pool_1558561660218.png_7303067_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/near%20drowning%20pool_1558561660218.png_7303067_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/near%20drowning%20pool_1558561660218.png_7303067_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Georgia couple shares young son's drowning scare</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/jarard-j-on-lil-nas-x-s-big-gift-to-billy-ray-cyrus" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Jarard_J_on_Lil_Nas_X_s_big_gift_for_Bil_0_7302302_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Jarard_J_on_Lil_Nas_X_s_big_gift_for_Bil_0_7302302_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Jarard_J_on_Lil_Nas_X_s_big_gift_for_Bil_0_7302302_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Jarard_J_on_Lil_Nas_X_s_big_gift_for_Bil_0_7302302_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Jarard_J_on_Lil_Nas_X_s_big_gift_for_Bil_0_7302302_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jarard J on Lil Nas X's big gift to Billy Ray Cyrus</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/comedian-rip-micheals-on-good-day-atlanta" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Comedian_Rip_Michaels_on_Cardi_B__Nick_C_0_7301577_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Comedian_Rip_Michaels_on_Cardi_B__Nick_C_0_7301577_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Comedian_Rip_Michaels_on_Cardi_B__Nick_C_0_7301577_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Comedian_Rip_Michaels_on_Cardi_B__Nick_C_0_7301577_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Comedian_Rip_Michaels_on_Cardi_B__Nick_C_0_7301577_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Comedian Rip Micheals on Good Day Atlanta</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div 