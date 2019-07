- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta early Monday morning.

It happened at an apartment complex on Landrum Drive.

According to investigators, the victim got into some type of altercation with several people and that's when shots were fired. The victim was hit multiple times and died at the scene.

Family members at the scene identified the victim as Ralph Burras and shared several photos of him with FOX 5's Natalie Fultz.

Investigators are now speaking with one witness, hoping to get more answers as to what led up to the shooting.

At this time, police said they aren't sure exactly who they are searching for but believe there were multiple shooters.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department.