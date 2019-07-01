< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story415607164" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 Family finds bullet hole in home after returning from vacation bullet hole in home after returning from vacation"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415607164.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415607164");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_415607164_415798760_198479"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_415607164_415798760_198479";this.videosJson='[{"id":"415798760","video":"580247","title":"Stray%20bullet%20shot%20into%20home","caption":"Stray%20bullet%20shot%20into%20home","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F01%2FStray_bullet_shot_into_home_0_7463043_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F01%2FStray_bullet_shot_into_home_580247_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1656645682%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Ddd9TIUdqZzjGg1KjDU049x-Vwpk","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Ffamily-finds-bullet-hole-in-home-after-returning-from-vacation"}},"createDate":"Jul 01 2019 11:21PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_415607164_415798760_198479",video:"580247",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/01/Stray_bullet_shot_into_home_0_7463043_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Stray%2520bullet%2520shot%2520into%2520home",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/01/Stray_bullet_shot_into_home_580247_1800.mp4?Expires=1656645682&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=dd9TIUdqZzjGg1KjDU049x-Vwpk",eventLabel:"Stray%20bullet%20shot%20into%20home-415798760",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Ffamily-finds-bullet-hole-in-home-after-returning-from-vacation"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Emilie Ikeda, FOX 5 News
Posted Jun 30 2019 08:38PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 01 2019 11:21PM EDT
Updated Jul 01 2019 11:26PM EDT class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415607164-415797307"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/01/WAGA_Bullettinwindow_070119_1562036897552_7463126_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/01/WAGA_Bullettinwindow_070119_1562036897552_7463126_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/01/WAGA_Bullettinwindow_070119_1562036897552_7463126_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/01/WAGA_Bullettinwindow_070119_1562036897552_7463126_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/01/WAGA_Bullettinwindow_070119_1562036897552_7463126_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415607164-415797307" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/01/WAGA_Bullettinwindow_070119_1562036897552_7463126_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/01/WAGA_Bullettinwindow_070119_1562036897552_7463126_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/01/WAGA_Bullettinwindow_070119_1562036897552_7463126_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/01/WAGA_Bullettinwindow_070119_1562036897552_7463126_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/01/WAGA_Bullettinwindow_070119_1562036897552_7463126_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415607164" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Imagine returning from vacation to find a bullet hole, piercing your 3-year-old daughter's bedroom.</p><p>"I feel sick to my stomach about it," said homeowner Sarabeth Myers.</p><p>Myers said the bone-chilling discovery prompted a flood of questions: Who, when, why?</p><p>"One of my biggest fears has always been sending [my kids] to school and their safety at school because of all the school shootings happening right now," Myers tearfully told FOX 5. "But for it to happen in our own home is a different level of fear that I'm not quite sure how if feel about it yet."</p><p>After reviewing their home security footage, the family determined the bullet must have come from a <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/police-investigating-shooting-near-georgia-tech" target="_blank">shooting </a>FOX 5 covered on June 23.</p><p>You can hear more than 10 shots ring out in the surveillance video. Shortly later, police cars speed by.</p><p>Investigators told FOX 5 the night of the incident they found shell casings and blood near Calhoun and Hirsch streets; however, they were never able to identify suspects or victims in the shooting. </p><p>But in Myers' surveillance video, you can hear someone shouting they got shot. She said that haunting scream keeps her up at night.</p><p>Neighbors recalled late night gunfire in the same area earlier this year — something Georgia Tech Police acknowledged, in an email to Myers, <span ms="" style="display: inline !important; float: none; background-color: transparent; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: sans-serif,Arial,Verdana," trebuchet="">as a pattern that they're looking into.</span></p><p>"Our biggest goal is to figure out why this is happening, when this is happening, and how we can do something about it," Myers said. 