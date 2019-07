- The family of a murdered cabbie is hoping for justice now a suspect is behind bars. The brother of Zenon Perez and many taxi cab drivers in DeKalb County came together at Plaza Fiesta Friday afternoon where Perez was part of the taxi fleet. Many cabbies were offering hugs and condolences to Rafael Jiminez. He had a message for them after his brother was murdered on the job.

“I told those guys you need to be careful because it’s a very dangerous job especially if you work overnight you gotta be careful because you never know,” said Jiminez.

RELATED: Police release identity of taxi driver killed in DeKalb County Monday

The 56-year-old man was found dead in his wrecked vehicle after police said he’d been shot once in the torso. Investigators said Perez’s cab crashed into a tree than a sign outside an apartment complex on Henderson Mill Road in DeKalb County. That happened July 14. Twelve days later, 25-year-old Brian McGhee was arrested on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault for Perez’ death.

“I hope this guy if he killed my brother, he faces justice,” said Jiminez.

Investigators told FOX 5 News they believe McGhee was Perez’s last fare before he was murdered. Jiminez told FOX 5 News his brother drove for the Rodeo Taxi company and was part of the taxi fleet at Plaza Fiesta. Others cabbies are now displaying ribbons on their vehicles to honor Perez.

“Where you working together it’s working hard you know, to do the job,” said Wilson Beledo, a taxi driver at Plaza Fiesta.

It was a job which police said took Perez to the Chamblee MARTA station for his last fare, presumably McGhee.

RELATED: Police investigate cab driver murder

Perez leaves behind many cabbie friends and his brother in metro Atlanta and his wife and other family members in Mexico City.

“He takes care of all the family so basically he worked for the family, every day he worked hard for the family send them money, make sure the family is OK,” said Jiminez.

He told FOX 5 News his brother's body will be sent back to Mexico early next week for the funeral.

The suspect Brian McGhee continued to be held at the DeKalb County Jail as of Friday evening.

RELATED: Arrest made in shooting death of taxi driver