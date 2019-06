- The East Point Fire Department responded to an early morning fire on Kenny Court that sent two men to the hospital and claimed the lives of two dogs.

Firefighters got a 911 call from the homeowner just after 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. When fire crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

The homeowner and his son managed to escape because their dogs started barking and alerted them to the smoke and flames. The dogs did not make it out alive.

The son had to go to the hospital for smoke inhalation. A firefighter also suffered heat exhaustion while battling the blaze, but he was released from the hospital. Both are expected to be okay.

STILL SMOKING: East Point firefighters still putting out hotspots this morning after a father and son escaped the flames tearing through this home on Kenny Court. Good news: that firefighter who had heat exhaustion has been released from the hospital. @GoodDayAtlanta pic.twitter.com/RiSavUjgPY — Alexa Liacko FOX 5 (@AlexaLiackoFOX5) June 15, 2019

The Red Cross is assisting the family with temporary shelter.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.