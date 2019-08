- DeKalb County Police are trying to piece together what happened before a gunshot victim walked into a Waffle House, seeking help Monday night.

Police combed the area for clues but have yet to release information on the gunman, motive or location of the shooting.

The victim Jerome Hall, 31, died in the hospital the next morning.

Now, his family is demanding answers, hoping a vigil will trigger new tips for the case.

"Even to this day, I still don't believe that he's gone," best friend Alonzo Jenkins told FOX 5.

Candles in hand and eyes swollen with tears, friends and family of Hall shared memories of the father of two Saturday night.

Jenkins was one of dozens of people at the vigil. He recalled their last conversation about Hall's love for football.

The vigil was held in front of the Waffle House on Columbia Drive -- where Hall took his last steps. Police believe Hall ran there and entered the restaurant, seeking help, after he was shot.

Candles spelled out, "RIP Bubba" on the sidewalk.​​

"I'm still having a hard time believing that he's really gone," Bridgette Neal said, who helped organize the vigil. "We just want answers why." Neal said answers will help bring her family closure.

Neighbors have their own theories, including co-pastors Stephen and Latasha Howard of True Visions Church, a three-minute walk from Waffle House.

The Howards discovered two bullet holes in the front of their church, shortly after they learned of Hall's murder on the news.

"I literally heard it on the news that someone had gotten shot over here and went up to the Waffle House, and at first I was like, 'I bet you it happened down by our church,'" Latasha Howard said.

Police said they are looking into if the bullet holes in the church and Hall's murder are connected. In the meantime, investigators are urging anyone with information on the incident to contact police.