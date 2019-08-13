< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY -->

<!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story424375998" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424375998" data-article-version="1.0">Family demands answers for man found shot at Waffle House</h1>
</header> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story424375998" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424375998" data-article-version="1.0">Family demands answers for man found shot at Waffle House</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-424375998" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Family demands answers for man found shot at Waffle House&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/family-demands-answers-for-man-found-shot-at-waffle-house" data-title="Family demands answers for man found shot at Waffle House" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/family-demands-answers-for-man-found-shot-at-waffle-house" addthis:title="Family demands answers for man found shot at Waffle House"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424375998.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424375998");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_424375998_424381533_175387"></div> <div class="more-videos"> <ul> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="active" data-playlist-idx="0" data-playlist-id="424381533" data-video-posted-date="Aug 17 2019 11:21PM EDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/17/Family_seeks_answers_in_man_s_murder_0_7600773_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Family seeks answers in man's murder</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="423605867" data-video-posted-date="Aug 13 2019 04:14PM EDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/13/Man_found_shot_at_Waffle_House_0_7590501_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Man found shot at Waffle House</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_424375998_424381533_175387";this.videosJson='[{"id":"424381533","video":"595906","title":"Family%20seeks%20answers%20in%20man%27s%20murder","caption":"Family%20seeks%20answers%20in%20man%27s%20murder","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F17%2FFamily_seeks_answers_in_man_s_murder_0_7600773_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F17%2FFamily_seeks_answers_in_man_s_murder_595906_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1660706479%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DpY7gOzj213dhy7O5XEGWJNOJ_I0","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Ffamily-demands-answers-for-man-found-shot-at-waffle-house"}},"createDate":"Aug 17 2019 11:21PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]},{"id":"423605867","video":"594293","title":"Man%20found%20shot%20at%20Waffle%20House","caption":"Man%20found%20shot%20at%20Waffle%20House","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F13%2FMan_found_shot_at_Waffle_House_0_7590501_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F13%2FMan_found_shot_at_Waffle_House_594293_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1660335295%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dlc0yUX5QOCx4RisjkOO2HTRDjMw","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Ffamily-demands-answers-for-man-found-shot-at-waffle-house"}},"createDate":"Aug 13 2019 04:14PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_424375998_424381533_175387",video:"595906",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/17/Family_seeks_answers_in_man_s_murder_0_7600773_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Family%2520seeks%2520answers%2520in%2520man%2527s%2520murder",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/17/Family_seeks_answers_in_man_s_murder_595906_1800.mp4?Expires=1660706479&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=pY7gOzj213dhy7O5XEGWJNOJ_I0",eventLabel:"Man%20found%20shot%20at%20Waffle%20House-424381533",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Ffamily-demands-answers-for-man-found-shot-at-waffle-house"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:emilie.ikeda@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/family-demands-answers-for-man-found-shot-at-waffle-house">Emilie Ikeda</a>, <a href="mailto:marc.teichner@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/family-demands-answers-for-man-found-shot-at-waffle-house">Marc Teichner</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/family-demands-answers-for-man-found-shot-at-waffle-house">FOX 5 News </a>
</div>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 10:46PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-424375998"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 11:21PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 11:26PM EDT</span></p> data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-424375998" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424375998-0">3 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424375998-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/13/WAFFLE%20%239%20REV_1565683482308.png_7589437_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424375998-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/13/WAFFLE%20%239%20REV_1565683482308.png_7589437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424375998-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="WAFFLE #9 REV_1565683482308.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/13/WAFFLE%20%234%20REV_1565683479879.png_7589435_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424375998-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="WAFFLE #4 REV_1565683479879.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/13/WAFFLE%20%233%20REV_1565683476973.png_7589434_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424375998-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="WAFFLE #3 REV_1565683476973.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-424375998-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/13/WAFFLE%20%239%20REV_1565683482308.png_7589437_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="WAFFLE #9 REV_1565683482308.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img <strong class='dateline'>DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - DeKalb County Police are trying to piece together what happened <em>before </em>a gunshot victim walked into a Waffle House, seeking help Monday night.</p> <p>Police combed the area for clues but have yet to release information on the gunman, motive or location of the shooting.</p> <p>The victim Jerome Hall, 31, died in the hospital the next morning.</p> <p>Now, his family is demanding answers, hoping a vigil will trigger new tips for the case.</p> <p>"Even to this day, I still don't believe that he's gone," best friend Alonzo Jenkins told FOX 5.</p> <p>Candles in hand and eyes swollen with tears, friends and family of Hall shared memories of the father of two Saturday night.</p> <p>Jenkins was one of dozens of people at the vigil. He recalled their last conversation about Hall's love for football.</p> <p>The vigil was held in front of the Waffle House on Columbia Drive -- where Hall took his last steps. Police believe Hall ran there and entered the restaurant, seeking help, after he was shot.</p> <p>Candles spelled out, "RIP Bubba" on the sidewalk.</p> <p>"I'm still having a hard time believing that he's really gone," Bridgette Neal said, who helped organize the vigil. "We just want answers why." Neal said answers will help bring her family closure.</p> <p>Neighbors have their own theories, including co-pastors Stephen and Latasha Howard of True Visions Church, a three-minute walk from Waffle House. </p> <p><strong><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/dekalb-police-man-found-shot-at-waffle-house">RELATED: Shooting victims dies after running to Waffle House for help</a></strong><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/dekalb-police-man-found-shot-at-waffle-house"><strong> </strong></a></p> <p>The Howards discovered two bullet holes in the front of their church, shortly after they learned of Hall's murder on the news.</p> <p>"I literally heard it on the news that someone had gotten shot over here and went up to the Waffle House, and at first I was like, 'I bet you it happened down by our church,'" Latasha Howard said.</p> <p>Police said they are looking into if the bullet holes in the church and Hall's murder are connected. <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header>
<section class="mod-wrapper bg-white">
<div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content">
<ul class="list stories">
<li class="story featured hide-story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/breaking-news/police-two-people-shot-near-lakewood-stadium" >
<h3>Police: 2 teens shot, 1 critical after shooting near Lakewood stadium</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/service-dogs-attend-theater-performance-as-part-of-training" >
<h3>Service dogs attend theater performance as part of training</h3>
</a> data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/17/Two_teens_injured_in_shooting_0_7600815_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/17/Two_teens_injured_in_shooting_0_7600815_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/17/Two_teens_injured_in_shooting_0_7600815_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/17/Two_teens_injured_in_shooting_0_7600815_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/17/Two_teens_injured_in_shooting_0_7600815_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Two teens injured in shooting" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: 2 teens shot, 1 critical after shooting near Lakewood stadium</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 10:33PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 11:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two teenagers were shot near Lakewood Stadium in southeast Atlanta Saturday night, according to Atlanta Police. </p><p>Authorities told FOX 5, the shooting happened after some sort of fight broke out between two teenage males. </p><p>One victim was taken to the hospital by a private citizen while the other victim was transported by Grady Memorial Hospital. One of the teens is listed in critical condition. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/apd-bystander-hit-in-drive-by-shooting" title="APD: Bystander hit in drive-by shooting" data-articleId="424299334" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/17/Police__Woman_hit_in_drive_by_shooting_0_7599468_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/17/Police__Woman_hit_in_drive_by_shooting_0_7599468_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/17/Police__Woman_hit_in_drive_by_shooting_0_7599468_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/17/Police__Woman_hit_in_drive_by_shooting_0_7599468_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/17/Police__Woman_hit_in_drive_by_shooting_0_7599468_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police: Woman hit in drive-by shooting" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>APD: Bystander hit in drive-by shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Alexa Liacko</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 08:15AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 04:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Atlanta police are searching for two gunmen responsible for shooting an innocent woman in a drive-by shooting early Saturday morning along Jonesboro Road.</p><p>Officers said the shooters waited outside an Exxon gas station for two men in a black car.</p><p>When those two men came out, the shooters pulled up to the gas station, opened fire using a handgun and a rifle, and sped off.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/2-women-shot-near-atlanta-apartment-complex" title="2 women shot near Atlanta apartment complex" data-articleId="424300756" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/17/Two_women_injured_in_SW_Atlanta_apartmen_0_7599529_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/17/Two_women_injured_in_SW_Atlanta_apartmen_0_7599529_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/17/Two_women_injured_in_SW_Atlanta_apartmen_0_7599529_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/17/Two_women_injured_in_SW_Atlanta_apartmen_0_7599529_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/17/Two_women_injured_in_SW_Atlanta_apartmen_0_7599529_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Two women injured in SW Atlanta apartment shooting" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2 women shot near Atlanta apartment complex</h4> </div> <div By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 08:39AM EDT</span></p>
<p>Two women are recovering in the hospital after a shooting near a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.</p><p>The shooting happened early Saturday morning near the entrance to the Caesar's Palace Apartments on the 100 block of Cleveland Avenue near Old Hapeville Road.</p><p>Police told FOX 5 that it appeared that someone opened fire near the entrance, hitting two women in their 20's.</p> href="/news/family-demands-answers-for-man-found-shot-at-waffle-house"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/13/WAFFLE%20%239%20REV_1565683482308.png_7589437_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="WAFFLE #9 REV_1565683482308.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Family demands answers for man found shot at Waffle House</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/breaking-news/police-two-people-shot-near-lakewood-stadium"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="police generic2-409162-409162-409162-409162-409162-409162-409162-409162-409162-409162-409162"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: 2 teens shot, 1 critical after shooting near Lakewood stadium</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/democratic-presidential-candidates-visit-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/17/S%20PRES%20CANDIDATES%20VISIT%20ATL_00.00.13.25_1566054044257.png_7599631_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="S PRES CANDIDATES VISIT ATL_00.00.13.25_1566054044257.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Democratic presidential candidates visit Atlanta</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/nypd-investigating-incident-at-fulton-st-station"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/16/rice-cooker-suspect_1565968558976_7597509_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The NYPD was searching for a person of interest in connection with two rice cookers found inside a lower Manhattan subway station Friday." title="rice-cooker-suspect_1565968558976-402970.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>NYPD finds man wanted after 3 rice cookers found in Manhattan</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/breaking-news/police-two-people-shot-near-lakewood-stadium" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Police: 2 teens shot, 1 critical after shooting near Lakewood stadium</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/service-dogs-attend-theater-performance-as-part-of-training" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/17/dogstheater_1566076726627_7600306_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/17/dogstheater_1566076726627_7600306_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/17/dogstheater_1566076726627_7600306_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/17/dogstheater_1566076726627_7600306_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/17/dogstheater_1566076726627_7600306_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Service dogs attend theater performance as part of training</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/democratic-presidential-candidates-visit-atlanta" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/17/S%20PRES%20CANDIDATES%20VISIT%20ATL_00.00.13.25_1566054044257.png_7599631_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/17/S%20PRES%20CANDIDATES%20VISIT%20ATL_00.00.13.25_1566054044257.png_7599631_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/17/S%20PRES%20CANDIDATES%20VISIT%20ATL_00.00.13.25_1566054044257.png_7599631_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/17/S%20PRES%20CANDIDATES%20VISIT%20ATL_00.00.13.25_1566054044257.png_7599631_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/17/S%20PRES%20CANDIDATES%20VISIT%20ATL_00.00.13.25_1566054044257.png_7599631_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Democratic presidential candidates visit Atlanta</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/nypd-investigating-incident-at-fulton-st-station" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/16/rice-cooker-suspect_1565968558976_7597509_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/16/rice-cooker-suspect_1565968558976_7597509_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/16/rice-cooker-suspect_1565968558976_7597509_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/16/rice-cooker-suspect_1565968558976_7597509_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/16/rice-cooker-suspect_1565968558976_7597509_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;NYPD&#x20;was&#x20;searching&#x20;for&#x20;a&#x20;person&#x20;of&#x20;interest&#x20;in&#x20;connection&#x20;with&#xa0;two&#x20;rice&#x20;cookers&#x20;found&#x20;inside&#x20;a&#x20;lower&#x20;Manhattan&#x20;subway&#x20;station&#x20;Friday&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>NYPD finds man wanted after 3 rice cookers found in Manhattan</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-2-arrested-2-on-the-run-in-spalding-county-bank-robbery" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/V%20SPALDING%20CO%20BANK%20ROBBERY%205P_WAGA1725_146.mxf_00.00.49.20_1565992166253.png_7598266_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/V%20SPALDING%20CO%20BANK%20ROBBERY%205P_WAGA1725_146.mxf_00.00.49.20_1565992166253.png_7598266_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/V%20SPALDING%20CO%20BANK%20ROBBERY%205P_WAGA1725_146.mxf_00.00.49.20_1565992166253.png_7598266_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/V%20SPALDING%20CO%20BANK%20ROBBERY%205P_WAGA1725_146.mxf_00.00.49.20_1565992166253.png_7598266_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/V%20SPALDING%20CO%20BANK%20ROBBERY%205P_WAGA1725_146.mxf_00.00.49.20_1565992166253.png_7598266_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: 2 arrested, 2 on the run in Spalding County bank robbery</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div 