- Yellow ribbons and balloons meant for Téa Choates' baby shower filled her favorite park pavilion in Conyers at her memorial.

The 19-year-old's family is still in shock after the expecting mother's body was recovered in a wooded area near her DeKalb County home earlier this month.

“I’m waiting to hear her voice, and I know I won’t hear her voice, but I’m waiting to hear her voice again,” said Ebony King, Choates’ mother.

The tragic story developed throughout August.

Choates was last seen on Aug. 5; authorities found her body a week later.

Investigators say 18-year-old Aldeyshaun Locklear confessed to killing Choates, his fiancé who was three months pregnant, and burying her.

He is now behind bars and facing charges including aggravated assault and felony murder.

Despite the family's utter loss, they call Saturday's memorial a celebration of life, mirroring Choates' fun-spirited persona with loud music, fried fish, and good company.

“It's good to do something that kind of pulls in her personality,” King said.

“I think she should be remembered just as a happy person, who is always smiling no matter what, always makes people laugh,” said Cayla Duke, Choates’ sister.