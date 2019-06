- Families at one northwest Atlanta apartment complex are fed up with stepping out of their units to see bullet holes in cars, shattered glass on pavement and crime scene tape surrounding their buildings.

To make matters even worse, residents told FOX 5 News they had to run for their lives Thursday when someone opened fire on a candlelight vigil gathering for a shooting victim.

Relatives say Andre Vereen III was shot and killed in Henry County days before the vigil they held for him. FOX 5 News confirmed those details and learned Vereen, 17, and another man died after a triple shooting inside an apartment complex in Stockbridge, according to authorities. No arrests have been made.

Investigators haven't said if the shootings at the Flipper Temple complex are connected. However, residents are worried.

Police have not been able to identify a suspect or suspects.

RELATED: Atlanta apartment complex shot up 3 times in 1 week