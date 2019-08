- More than 100 teenagers and young adults were cited by Henry County police after an unauthorized mansion party bust.

The house was vacant and currently up for sale.

Stephen Copeland who manages the property said, "Parked on the street...it is a several thousand-yard driveway and there was a cop blocking the exit, and when I saw that and kids parked on the street, I blocked the road".

More than 100 citations were issued. The tickets ranged from trespassing to underage drinking, according to authorities.

The property suffered extensive damage including damage to sheetrock and large amounts of trash and debris being left behind.

The home features 10 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms.

Henry County police tell FOX 5, the juveniles were released to their parents, but some teens did run into the woods when police arrived at the home.