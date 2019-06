- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and his family personally thanked members of the Georgia Army National Guard for their service as they returned from deployment Monday morning.

Members of the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team landed at Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah, Georgia around 7:30 a.m. after spending the last six months in Afghanistan.

Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, and two of their three daughters, Lucy and Amy Porter, shook each of the nearly 200 soldiers' hands as they got off the plane.

"It's not just being gone for a month or two months," Kemp said. "It's hard on them and it's important that they know that the folks that are in leadership positions in our state and our country are here to thank them for their service and welcome them home."

FOX 5 News was the only media outlet to accompany the Kemps to Savannah for the special welcome.