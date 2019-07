- A Carroll County inmate who has been on the run for months since escaping a work detail is back in custody after being caught on Monday.

Tommy Shane Morton, a state inmate, had walked away during a work detail near East Ranchette Road at Taylors Gin Road in Temple, Georgia, in May.

Morton was serving 10 years in prison for charges including manufacturing drugs, theft, and burglary.

On Monday, officials announced that Morton had been recaptured by the Georgia Corrections' Fugitive Apprehension Unit in Broxton.

Investigators have not said how they discovered where Morton was living or what his additional charges will be.