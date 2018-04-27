English Bulldog stolen during burglary in southeast Atlanta

- Thanks to a FOX 5 Atlanta viewer who saw a family's desperate plea to find their stolen English Bulldog, Archie was reunited with the Brown family after the viewer reportedly bought him from someone in the Atlanta area.

The happy reunion comes a day after police said a thief broke into the Brown's Southeast Atlanta home and swiped their valuables and their beloved pooch.

"We just want to bring our dog home... we just want Archie home," said Dan Brown Thursday, who along with his wife Linda were devastated.

Archie, a nine-year-old English Bulldog who needs medicine for arthritis, was home alone on Tupelo Street Southeast when police said Thursday morning, a suspect pictured in surveillance video was seen ringing the doorbell and trying to open the door. The Browns said moments later, their office window was busted open, and reported to police that Archie and various electronics were taken.

"The other possessions can be replaced. But to take the dog? I can't think of something worse," Brown said, who had canvassed the neighborhood searching for Archie along with other concerned residents.

Brown said the senior pooch would not have wandered away, due to his age, physical condition and desire to stay close to home.

Brown said after our story aired Friday morning on Good Day Atlanta, a man called Brown and told him after watching the story on the air, he believed he had Archie in his possession.

The man told Brown he reportedly buying him from someone in the Metro.

Archie was returned home safe and sound, and is being taken to the veterinarian for a checkup.

The English bulldog breed can cost prospective owners thousands of dollars, and various pricey pooches have been the target of different thieves throughout the Metro looking to sell stolen dogs.

Police said they are searching for a silver Chevrolet Camaro as a possible suspect vehicle with the license plate "LIYA5" or "LIYAGA."

Police said anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers for tips up to $2,000 leading to an arrest.