- An effort to restore and preserve the historic Hosea House is underway and gaining support.

Rev. William Flippin, Sr. has spearheaded the effort.

He called a meeting with area pastors in southeast Atlanta Friday afternoon to discuss the preservation of African American historical sites in Atlanta like the Hosea House.

The house is named for civil rights activist Rev. Hosea Williams and Mrs. Juanita T. Williams.

Organizers plan to restore the original structure from the inside out and use the space to portray the part he played in Atlanta's civil rights history.

After the preservation is complete, officials said the house will be open to the public.