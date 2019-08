A pickup truck has crashed onto Interstate 75 after driving off an overpass near the Perimeter Monday afternoon.

The accident happened on Akers Mill Road and left the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado near the side of the overpass with debris scattered everywhere.

According to investigators, the Chevrolet was exiting off the interstate onto Akers Mill Roads' HOV ramp at a high rate of speed, collided with the concrete barrier, and continued off the ramp.