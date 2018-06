- Dunwoody Police want to find two armed crooks who broke into a house and shot at a teen.

Officers said the men broke into the house on Winters Chapel Road Thursday night.

A 15-year-old boy was home alone at the time.

When the men came across the teen, police said they fired shots at him and ran off.

That teen was not hurt.

Police said the men stole a white 2007 Cadillac Escalade and a white 2018 Ford F-150.