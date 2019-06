- Duluth police have a new way to keep drivers from speeding through school zones.

They're launching a cutting edge school zone safety program.

They'll add cameras to monitor speed and provide officers with real-time, high-definition video.

The cameras also alert police if a person with a temporary protection order enters the school zone.

The first schools to get this technology will be Duluth Middle School, Coleman Middle School, Mason Elementary School, and Chattahoochee Elementary School.

In just one day, a traffic study found more than 8,000 drivers were going more than 10 miles over the speed limit outside these schools.