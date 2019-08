- Police said a man who ran away from a traffic stop for violating Georgia's Hands Free Law is now wanted for multiple drug charges.

The traffic stop happened around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 10 along Thompson Bridge Road near Christopher Drive. Police said Khalil Washington, 26, of Braselton, struck an officer while they were conducting a search of his vehicle. Washington ran from the scene.

The officer was not seriously hurt, but the scuffle did damage some of his equipment.

Several more officers arrived at the scene to search for Washington, but couldn't find him. What officers did find was a large cache of illegal drugs in the vehicle in which Washington was driving. Police said 88 bars of Xanax, 76 bottles of THC oil, and 1 pound of marijuana, as well as edible THC candy products, scales, and packaging materials, were seized from inside the vehicle.

Police said Washington has a prior outstanding warrant in addition to the charges he now faces from this stop. Those charges include obstruction, drug possession, intent to distribute, and a Georgia Hands Free Violation.

Anyone who sees Washington or has information in the case is asked to call Hall County Dispatch at 770-534-5251.