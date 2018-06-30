Driver plows through 1,000 feet of wet concrete

MINNESOTA (Fox 32 News) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has one simple request: Please don't drive through the freshly poured concrete.

The department shared a photo of car tracks through 1,000 feet of freshly poured concrete on Twitter. The location was not specified.

The driver was given a ticket and the driver's insurance will be billed for the repairs.

On Twitter, MNDot posted:

“This is why work zones are blocked with barricades, signs, cones, etc. Motorist drove 1000+ feet through fresh concrete yesterday. Don't make this costly mistake, never go around construction signs or move cones to enter work zone.”