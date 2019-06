- Some unique fishing fun outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium this weekend/

The non-profit group Teach a Child to Fish is setting up at the Home Depot Backyard.

They are pulling out their portable fishing pond so kids can come and fish.

The organization was founded by former NFL player Kendall Newson.

He said he uses fishing to teach kids important lessons about the environment.

The event runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.

The event is free and fishing equipment is provided.