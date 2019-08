- Visitors who come to downtown Atlanta may take notice of the homeless population.

Last month, three downtown hotels sent letters to Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, reporting an increase in complaints from guests.

Downtown condo owners showed FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor videos of homeless people sleeping in nearby parks or vagrant activity, like people jumping on cars.

With millions of tourists coming to Atlanta each year, business owners and some of the city's biggest hotels want help with homeless filling up the streets. @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/dOEOXtsav9 — Aungelique Proctor (@aungeliquefox5) August 5, 2019

Downtown business owner John Wilkins said, "I don't dislike homeless people, but it's a time where in my business where I gotta have a clean slate. People gotta feel comfortable and safe when they come down here".