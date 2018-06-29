Police officer injured following shooting in Downtown Atlanta

- A downtown Atlanta police shooting sends a suspect to the hospital and leaves an officer injured.

This all happened overnight on Forsyth Street, between Trinity and Garnett. That's where Marquez Redden says he saw a man acting strangely. Redden tells FOX 5 the officer confronted the man, which quickly turned into a physical altercation.

According to Redden, the suspect was getting the better of the officer, who used both pepper spray and his taser attempting to subdue him. After hearing the officer threatening to shoot, Redden says 2 gunshots rang out and the suspect fell to his knees.

The suspect's condition isn't known. The officer suffered minor injuries in the scuffle. He didn't need to go to the hospital.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation.