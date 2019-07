- The City of Covington had a huge fireworks display the night of the 4th of July, all made possible by donors.

Around 30,000 people came to downtown Covington Thursday night after $50,000 were raised.

The City of Covington puts up $15,000 and rely on donors to make up the rest of the funds.

Organizers hope to continue to make the fireworks show bigger and better every single year.