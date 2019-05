- A group of doctors is blasting parents who raise their kids with a vegan diet.

In an opinion published last week, a group of Belgian doctors said parents who raise their kids with the restrictive diet should be prosecuted.

The Royal Academy of Medicine in Belgium issued a report saying that the diet was "potentially destabilizing" since the nutrients found in meat and dairy are "crucial" for growing bodies.

They said older children could potentially be vegans, but only if they receive proper supplements accompanied with regular doctor supervision.

