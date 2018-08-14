< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Do you recognize this voice? Man repeatedly heard on emergency radio frequencies  By FOX 5 News
Posted Jun 04 2019 06:30PM EDT (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office and Cherokee Marshal’s Office released audio Tuesday of a person who deputies said has been broadcasting on emergency frequencies.</p> <p>Investigators said the individual sounds like a man and have been broadcasting over sheriff’s office and fire department’s radio frequencies for the last three weeks.</p> <p>"Will you send me over a hamburger and a milkshake please?” the man appears to ask on the first audio clip, dated May 15.</p> <p>"It's about to my bedtime now, so I'll talk to you tomorrow, alright?" the man could be heard saying on the restricted frequency the next day.</p> <p>On a third audio clip, a series of tones could be heard followed by a conversation between an emergency official and a dispatcher.</p> <p>"Are you toning something out or is someone playing on the frequency?" the emergency official asked.</p> <p>“Toning” is how dispatchers open radio communication to specific or all units, usually announcing a request for an emergency response.</p> <p> <aside class="mod-inline video full"> <h4> Related Video<span data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_410805682_410805855_150728">View Larger</span> </h4> <figure class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/Cherokee_County_unauthorized_radio_trans_0_7351928_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a class="add-play-icon" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_410805682_410805855_150728"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_410805682_410805855_150728" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div id="storyPlayer_410805682_410805855_150728" class="wrapper-video"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_410805682_410805855_150728";this.videosJson='[{"id":"410805855","video":"571133","title":"Cherokee%20County%20unauthorized%20radio%20transmissions","caption":"Cherokee%20County%20unauthorized%20radio%20transmissions","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F04%2FCherokee_County_unauthorized_radio_trans_0_7351928_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F04%2FCherokee_County_unauthorized_radio_transmissions_571133_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654295298%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D5zaAY3f07R_cZv8XdSLDTUr0NgQ","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fdo-you-recognize-this-voice-man-repeatedly-heard-on-emergency-radio-frequencies"}},"createDate":"Jun 04 2019 06:28PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_410805682_410805855_150728",video:"571133",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/Cherokee_County_unauthorized_radio_trans_0_7351928_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Cherokee%2520County%2520unauthorized%2520radio%2520transmissions",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/04/Cherokee_County_unauthorized_radio_transmissions_571133_1800.mp4?Expires=1654295298&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=5zaAY3f07R_cZv8XdSLDTUr0NgQ",eventLabel:"Cherokee%20County%20unauthorized%20radio%20transmissions-410805855",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fdo-you-recognize-this-voice-man-repeatedly-heard-on-emergency-radio-frequencies"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,true,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </p> <p>Investigators said they have been able to document 50 times the man interfered on the restricted emergency frequencies.</p> <p>"If a suspect is identified during this investigation, they will be charged with federal and state crimes," said Chief Marshal Ron Hunton. Up Next: All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man found shot to death outside of Union City gas station</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 05:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police officers surrounded the area around a Union City gas station Tuesday to investigate a shooting which left one man dead, sent another to the hospital, and spanned two crime scenes.</p><p>Union City Police responded to the shooting call outside of the Texaco on 4430 Flat Shoals Road near Oakley Road around 12:42 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the body of the shooting victim was inside a vehicle in the Texaco parking lot. Investigators said the man had been shot several times.</p><p>While officers put up crime scene tape around the parking lot at the gas station, investigators were able to determine the shooting actually happened down the road at the Ashford Oaks Apartments located at 6350 Oakley Road. Police said they found a second victim, a man, who was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Investigators said the shooting happened in the area of the 1300 and 1400 buildings.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/politics/pro-life-advocates-urge-customers-to-cancel-netflix" title="Pro-life advocates urge customers to cancel Netflix" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/25/NetflixLogo_1493169316836_3204878_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/25/NetflixLogo_1493169316836_3204878_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/25/NetflixLogo_1493169316836_3204878_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/25/NetflixLogo_1493169316836_3204878_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/25/NetflixLogo_1493169316836_3204878_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Netflix)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pro-life advocates urge customers to cancel Netflix</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Claire Simms</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 04:46PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A pro-life organization called on Georgians to cancel their Netflix accounts and sign a national petition after the CEO of the streaming service said they may "rethink" their investment in the state.</p><p>In a news conference Tuesday, Georgia Right to Life said they will not allow Netflix and other "Hollywood" companies to influence the state's values.</p><p>"We've been more than accommodating for them to come into our state, however, there is a point that you draw the line," said Carolyn Garcia, a pro-life advocate.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/national-news/parkland-resource-officer-arrested-for-neglect-negligence-related-to-school-shooting" title="Parkland resource officer charged with neglect, negligence related to school shooting" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/peterson%20arrested%20parkland_1559685002908.jpg_7351724_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/peterson%20arrested%20parkland_1559685002908.jpg_7351724_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/peterson%20arrested%20parkland_1559685002908.jpg_7351724_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/peterson%20arrested%20parkland_1559685002908.jpg_7351724_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/peterson%20arrested%20parkland_1559685002908.jpg_7351724_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Parkland resource officer charged with neglect, negligence related to school shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 03:25PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 05:50PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) announced Tuesday the arrest of the school resource officer who was on duty at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School the day a gunman killed 17 people.</p><p>FDLE said former Broward Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson , 56, was arrested and charged with seven counts of neglect of a child, three counts of culpable negligence, and one count of perjury. According to the Associated Press, State Attorney Mike Satz said the charges carry a combined prison sentence of nearly 100 years. Most Recent https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/25/NetflixLogo_1493169316836_3204878_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/25/NetflixLogo_1493169316836_3204878_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/25/NetflixLogo_1493169316836_3204878_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Netflix&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Pro-life advocates urge customers to cancel Netflix</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-order-held-without-bond-in-sandy-springs-hit-and-run" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/P%20SANDY%20SPRINGS%20OFCR%20HIT%205P_00.00.10_1559680928267.jpg_7351373_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/P%20SANDY%20SPRINGS%20OFCR%20HIT%205P_00.00.10_1559680928267.jpg_7351373_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/P%20SANDY%20SPRINGS%20OFCR%20HIT%205P_00.00.10_1559680928267.jpg_7351373_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/P%20SANDY%20SPRINGS%20OFCR%20HIT%205P_00.00.10_1559680928267.jpg_7351373_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/P%20SANDY%20SPRINGS%20OFCR%20HIT%205P_00.00.10_1559680928267.jpg_7351373_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman order held without bond in Sandy Springs hit and run</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/most-popular/-we-can-t-make-this-stuff-up-police-called-after-taco-bell-runs-out-of-tacos" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/27/1493244153392_1493323469443_3216406_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/27/1493244153392_1493323469443_3216406_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/27/1493244153392_1493323469443_3216406_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/27/1493244153392_1493323469443_3216406_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/27/1493244153392_1493323469443_3216406_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="iStock" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'We can't make this stuff up' -- Police called after Taco Bell runs out of tacos</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/parkland-resource-officer-arrested-for-neglect-negligence-related-to-school-shooting" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/peterson%20arrested%20parkland_1559685002908.jpg_7351724_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/peterson%20arrested%20parkland_1559685002908.jpg_7351724_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/peterson%20arrested%20parkland_1559685002908.jpg_7351724_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/peterson%20arrested%20parkland_1559685002908.jpg_7351724_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/peterson%20arrested%20parkland_1559685002908.jpg_7351724_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Parkland resource officer charged with neglect, negligence related to school shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/create-your-own-hollandaise-sauce-with-hilton-atlanta-s-chef-stephanie-alderete" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/Hilton_celebrating_100_years_0_7350642_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/Hilton_celebrating_100_years_0_7350642_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/Hilton_celebrating_100_years_0_7350642_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/Hilton_celebrating_100_years_0_7350642_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/Hilton_celebrating_100_years_0_7350642_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Create your own Hollandaise sauce 