Detroit man charged in paintball battles stunned by bond

- A man accused of taking part in a paintball battle across Detroit was stunned Friday when a judge set his bond at $30,000.

Davon Williams, 22, was arraigned on Friday for taking part in the battles across Detroit that included an unmarked police car being hit by a paintball.

Williams faced a judge in Wayne County and couldn't believe the trouble he was facing after being charged with multiple crimes including assault and battery and throwing objects at trains or cars. Each charge carries 93 days in jail and $500 fine.

He was in shock and in disbelief when the charges were read and told the judge that he could not afford the $30,000 bond or 3%. The judge told him the bond would not change.

Williams was arrested Wednesday when nearly a dozen paintballs struck Capt. Darrell Patterson's vehicle. The paintballs rained on the unmarked car after Patterson turned on its emergency lights when he saw about 50 people with paintball guns shooting at each other.

Williams was arraigned Friday on assault and propelling an object at a vehicle charges - both misdemeanors. He faces a May 10 pretrial hearing. Court records did not list an attorney Friday for Williams.

Five other people were arrested, with four being ticketed for disorderly conduct. No injuries were reported.

Chief James Craig says they're taking the paintball shootings very seriously and have taken police out of service to investigate the shootings.

"I'm calling them replica firearms, because when you look at some of these paint guns they look just like an actual firearm," he said. "With armed citizens, police officers when confronted with someone with a replica weapon - or in this case a paint gun - they may make the mistake of thinking it's a real firearm and feel threatened."