- A video was released Friday showing the heroic moments of two Spalding County deputies and two firefighters as they rescue a man from a burning home earlier this month.

All four arrived on the scene of the house fire on Runaway Lakes Road on July 1. There they found a man suffering from cardiac arrest.

Lieutenant Kevin Hollums, Deputy David Porter, and firefighters Gage Long and Jaden Brown went to work starting CPR and other lifesaving measures.

All the while, the fire continued to rage with other firefighters working the scene. After a few minutes, the two were able to get the man's heart beating again and save his life. Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix said it was amazing to see how these brave men acted calmly under such pressure.

The man and his wife reportedly lost everything in the fire, but both are said to be doing well.