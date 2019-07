- Deputies have arrested a 33-year-old Gainesville woman on child cruelty charges after they say she beat her daughter with a belt.

According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, deputies began investigating the allegations on June 24 and arrested Catarina Alonzo-Carmelo on July 26.

Investigators say Alonzo-Carmelo beat her 14-year-old daughter on her back with a metal-studded belt and threw her into furniture. The damage left her daughter with a black eye, deputies say.

Alonzo-Carmelo was booked into the Hall County Jail on an $8,450 bond.

Deputies had previously arrested the teenage victim's father. 35-year-old Diego Jorge Diego, on a first-degree child cruelty charge.

The case is still under investigation.