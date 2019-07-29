< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Deputies: Traffic stop turns into drug bust at home By FOX 5 News
Posted Jul 29 2019 04:26PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 29 2019 09:43PM EDT
Updated Jul 29 2019 09:48PM EDT https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/Cherokee_DrugBust_072919_1564431925212_7557621_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-420942188" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - What was supposed to be a routine traffic stop in Cherokee County eventually led law enforcement to a home with multiple pounds of illicit drugs, officials say.</p> <p>On July 22, a Cherokee County deputy attempted a traffic stop on Bells Ferry Road for a traffic infraction, but deputies say the driver refused to stop.</p> <p>While following the vehicle, officials say the deputy saw the driver dumping out a "crystalline substance" out of a sandwich bag out of his car's window.</p> <p>Another deputy was able to stop the vehicle and deputies say they found the sandwich bag still holding methamphetamine.</p> <p>Law enforcement agents then went to the home of the driver, identified 48-year-old Woodstock resident Richard Paul Lindsey. At the home on Victoria Road they found over 10 pounds of methamphetamine, over 21 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, over 14 grams of hashish, around 9 pounds of marijuana, and two THC vape pens.</p> <p>Three suspects inside the home at the time, 52-year-old Katherine Jennifer Griffin, 44-year-old Bryan David Grantham of Gainesville, and 34-year-old Stephanie Dawn Tate, 34 of Adairsville, were also arrested.</p> <p>Lindsey was charged with weaving, attempting to elude, failure to maintain lane, two charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute, trafficking methamphetamine, and four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.</p> <p>Griffin was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II narcotic with intent to distribute, and possession of a schedule IV narcotic with intent to distribute. 